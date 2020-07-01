Nigerians have come for Anita Joseph who took to her Instagram page to call out Ghanian actress, Rosemond Alade Brown, also known as Akuapem Poloo, for standing unclad before her 7-year-old son.

Anita wrote:

“This is all shades of Wrong “

So you actually went to the studio

Removed your Clothes and got naked

How did you even hold your Son

Watching him see you naked

I also watched the Video you made and also said

You bath with your Son

at this Age?

Aunty you really Delusional and you need urgent Mental Evaluation

You wanted to break the Internet but you Broke yourself Alu melu

There are other decent and creative ways to get the Attention you needed!!

You just messed up this Child’s Head it’s a Shame”.

RELATED STORIES:

Her advice didn’t go down well with Nigerians who believe she does worse things.

Some say she has no moral justification to call out Poloo because she hates being called out too.

See some reactions below…

Lol… Mind ur business madam. You and mcfish also get una wahala. You complain when people publicly criticize you yet u are doing exactly the same thing. What’s ur own?

This lady will just open mouth waaaaaaaaa smh abi she is the one that say if your husband force himself on you it is not rape let me come and be going.no body holy.

Anita is right but she anita get her own too for body … but you see this matter she is right.

This Life is not balanced. So Anita too is talking about Morals. Anita sit this one out.