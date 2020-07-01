Mampong Akwapem Apesemakahene, Nana Yirenkyi I, has descended heavily on Rosemond Brown, popularly called Akwapem Poloo, for her recent post on social media.

According to Nana Yirenkyi, the name ‘Akwapem’ is bigger than Rosemond brown and very soon the name Akwapem will be taken away from her.

In an interview with journalists on the recent photo Rosemond Brown took with her son naked, Nana Yirenkyi indicated that last year was warned about her attitude only for her to apologise.

“But, from what she has done now, I think she is not a changed person,” he said.

Mampong Akwapem Apesemakahene said he would channel the recent happenings and his concerns to all the five divisional chiefs of Akuapem and later to the new Okuapehene to deal with Rosemond Brown so she can stop using the name.

“She is not from here so she cannot be using the name [and keep denigrating it]”

She said Poloo could go naked without using the ‘Akwapem’ and neither him nor other Akwapem chiefs will complain.

Rosemond brown has been in the news since yesterday for photo of herself kneeling naked in front of her 7-year-old son on Instagram.

The conduct received national condemnation, forcing her to apologise for the conduct.