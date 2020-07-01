Actress and presenter, Efia Odo, has defended her colleague, Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, for posting a picture of herself naked with her seven-year-old son.

To her, what Akuapem Poloo posted was not harmful to her son.

According to the actress-cum-TV presenter, there are so many things going wrong that the police could be arresting people for.

A visibly angry Efia Odo said there were fathers who sleep and impregnate their own children; people who abuse their children and even rapists that are walking free, so the police should arrest such people instead.

Not even that deep. When our mothers were putting ginger in our vaginas and assholes dierr they didn’t intervene. Straight up bullshit! She didn’t endanger her child in any shape or form. Go and arrest fathers who are impregnating their children and rapists. Go and arrest people who physically abuse their children over not getting good grades etc. Get y’all damn priorities, she posted on facebook.

