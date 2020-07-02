Aduana Stars’ livewire, Yahaya Mohammed, has expressed his displeasure after Asante Kotoko and Ashgold were named to represent Ghana in Africa.

The Porcupine Warriors and the Miners have emerged as beneficiaries of a decision by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to cancel the 2019-20 football season because of coronavirus.

As a result, teams that represented Ghana at the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) inter clubs competitions last year were once again chosen to do so this term, therefore, Kotoko will represent in the CAF Champions League while AshantiGold SC competes in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Ordinarily, the winners of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) are awarded the slot for the CAF Champions League while victors of the FA Cup earn the Confederation Cup spot.

But the bulky forward says the two clubs are not in the best shape to represent Ghana in the CAF inter-club competitions.

“The decision to name Asante Kotoko and Ashgold to represent Ghana in Africa is questionable,” he told Asempa FM.

“I am not fighting for my club Aduana Stars but I am a former Kotoko player and I am convinced Kotoko are not in the right state to play in Africa.

“We all saw how they performed last season and it was not impressive and this time around, I was hoping better teams would have been named.

“We must do the right thing if we want our football to develop,” he added.

Aduana led the GPL table before the season cancellation.