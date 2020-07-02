Son of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is seeking to lead the Convention Peoples’ Party (CPP) as flagbearer for the December general elections.

Dr. Onsy Nathan Kwame Nkrumah has declared his intention to contest for the flagbearer slot of the party.

“Due to genuine unsolicited public demand of many Ghanaians I am seriously considering standing to challenge President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress on behalf of CPP in the December polls” he said.

Dr. Onsy Nkrumah told GNA that Ghanaians had suffered enough under the governance of the NPP and the NDC from 1992 to 2020 and deserved much better governance for accelerated development.

The CPP Flagbearer Aspirant said: “I would not be asking our NPP government or the President to restore the celebration of Republic Day as public holiday or would I be asking the government to return to the CPP confiscated property.

“I would rather call on Ghanaians to make sure they go out to get their new Voters’ ID Card and to make sure they vote for a CPP Presidential Candidate and Parliamentary Candidates on December 7th, 2020”.

Dr. Onsy Nkrumah said Ghanaians had tried both the NPP and NDC and were seriously and equally let down by both parties.

He said: “Ghanaians owe a lot to CPP for Ghana’s independence and becoming a sovereign Republic and for many great achievements achieved between March 1957 and February 1966”.