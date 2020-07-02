Three National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch executives at Asawase are in police grips over breach of protocols in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The three are alleged to have been in possession of voluminous registration forms in attempt to register applicants on the sideline of the main registration process.

They were arrested on Wednesday at the Mamponghene registration centre at Akwatialine.

Municipal Security Director, Alidu Seidu, told Luv News the three suspects are in police custody pending investigations and further court arraignment.

Alhaji Seidu admonished the youth to desist from being used by politicians.



Meanwhile, NDC Communications Director for Asawase, Yakubu Tony Aidoo, who confirmed the three suspects are branch executives of the party, said plans were far advanced to secure bail for them.