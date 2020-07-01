The Public Relations Officer of Government’s One District One Factory Secretariat, Kwaku Gyasi, has asked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to eat humble pie by apologising Electoral Commission (EC) over their criticisms of C.I. 126.

According to him, the huge turn out of eligible voters at the various registration centres across the country on the exercise’s first day has disproved the party’s claim that the EC was going to disenfranchise close to 10 million eligible voters.

Do you now see that the NDC’s claim that the EC was going to disenfranchise millions of eligible voters with the C.I. 126 is a lie? Just look at the numbers that turned out for registration, Mr Gyasi said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

Kwaku Gyasi – PRO, 1D1F Secretariat,

On the registration exercise being marked with violence on its first day, Mr Gyasi noted that despite the few hitches the exercise, in general, has started on a very positive note.

READ ALSO

This, he attributed to the fact that only a few registration centres recorded acts of violence.

This registration exercise has started on a very positive note because over 30,000 centres out of the 33,700 centres were incident-free. Over 90 per cent were incident-free, only a few centres had some issues, he intimated.