Doctors at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital spent over one-and-half hours trying to resuscitate the late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John.

The outspoken politician, who was on admission after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), allegedly fell on his bed while having his dinner, Deputy Trade Minister, Carlos Ahenkorah, who shared the ward with the former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has disclosed.

“Sir John was in high spirit; he was his jovial self and made us very happy at the ward,” he stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

However, Mr Ahenkorah said things moved really fast when his health deteriorated around 8: pm Wednesday evening.

“I’m still in shock because Sir John told me he does not have any underlying health condition and he looked really healthy,” the Member of Parliament for Tema West said.

He said all efforts by the doctors to get Sir John back to life proved futile.

“The doctors at Korle Bu did their best to bring him to life but it was too late,” he bemoaned.

Mr Ahenkorah said the late Sir John was hoping to be discharged this week until his sudden demise.

He prayed for God to grant Sir John safe passage and also commiserated with his family.