Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah, says he was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

He explained that he was detained for a few hours at the isolation centre for review and was discharged around 5: pm Wednesday.

“I have not in any way been taking ill or suffer any serious break down to send me into ICU,” Mr Ahenkorah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tema West constituency, said.

Mr Ahenkorah said he is currently in self-isolation at home.

My attention has been drawn to messages circulating on social media to the effect that I am in ICU after testing positive to Covid 19 sending worrying signals and misinformation to my well wishers and party faithfuls.

I must categorically state that I am not in ICU neither am I in Korle Bu at the moment. I was admitted for an overnight review on my covid status at the ISOLATION CENTER in Korle Bu yesterday around 5pm and discharged at 11am this morning.

I have not in anyway been taking ill or suffer any serious break down to send me into ICU.

I ask all and sundry to disregard this hollow speculation and confirm I’m as fit as I use to be. Thank you!