Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has described the death of former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, shocking.

He, however extolled him, saying he has left an indelible imprint in the annals of Ghanaian political circles.

Sir John, as he was popularly called, died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday where he was on admission receiving treatment after being tested positive for Covid-19.

In a twitter post, Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa said the late Sir John has always proved to be a worthy political opponent.

May the Lord grant you peaceful eternal rest, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John).

You left an indelible imprint on our political trajectory and always proved to be a worthy political opponent.

Deep and sincere condolences to Sir John’s family and the NPP, Hon Ablakwa wrote.

Read his full post below: