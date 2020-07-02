Social media celebrity and his accomplice have been extradited to the United States of America (USA) after being arrested in Dubai last month.

Raymond Abbas, a Nigerian, known as Hushpuppi, and his accomplice Olalekan Ponle or Woodberry were among 12 people arrested in a police operation called Fox Hunt 2.

On June 11, they were referred to Dubai prosecution for investigations in crimes relating to money-laundering, cyber fraud, hacking, criminal impersonating, scamming individuals, banking fraud and identity theft committed in and outside the country.

The two have been extradited to the USA for further investigation. This was contained in a release by the Federal Bureau of Investigations which thanked the Dubai government for a job well done.

During their arrest police confiscated 13 luxury cars, valued at about Dh25 million, 21 computers and 47 smartphones.

They said the email addresses of 800,000 people were found and Dh1.6 billion could have been stolen from victims of the alleged scam.