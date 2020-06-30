Ghanaian actress and producer, Tracey Boakye, has been discussing her wealth and general progress in life with blogger, Zion Felix.

The actress has disclosed that after giving birth to her two kids, God’s blessing upon her life has increased.

Tracey also bragged that she could buy a 2020 Range Rover anytime she wants if that’s what she decides to use her money for.

She also talked about her achievements in life.

The outspoken movie maker boasted of owning a five-bedroom mansion at East Legon.

She bemoaned the situation where people envy and tag others who are reaping from their hard work.

Tracey Boakye advised the youth to invest their monies and stop flaunting what their acquisitions on social media.

