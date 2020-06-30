The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has called for the amendment of penalties of the Imposition of Restriction Act 2020 (Act 1012).

In a statement jointly signed by the Association’s President, Anthony Forson and the Secretary, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, they said although punishment needs to be meted out to individuals who flout the law, the penalties of Act 1012 and EI 164 are harsh.

“The GBA is apprehensive that the prisons which are presently congested, may shortly be teeming with convicts who are unable to pay fines imposed by Courts under Section 6 and paragraph 4(2).”

The GBA, therefore, recommended that “a fine of not less than 10 penalty units and not more than 150 penalty units or a term of imprisonment of not less than one month and not more than two years.”

