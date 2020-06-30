The Electoral Commission (EC) says it is happy about the turnout for the opening day of voter registration in the Ejisu Constituency.

Municipal Electoral Officer, Edward Gyamfi, observes applicants have also comported themselves.

Fourteen registration centres in four communities in the constituency are being covered in Phase One of the exercise.

Social distancing protocol being adhered to in Ejisu-Manhyia

Some residents of Manhyia, Besease, Jamasi and Bonwire woke up at dawn to join queues for the exercise which kick-started today.

Rashid Abdul Salam spent hours at the registration centre before the process began.

“I came to the registration centre at about 4 a.m. Only the two of us were here then. We went back home to sleep and returned at 5:30 a.m.

“We anticipated a rush for Voter ID, just as happened with the Ghana Card registration. So we decided to catch the early bird.

“When the process began, it took me less than five minutes to get registered.”

Registrants waiting for their turn to register

At Besease, Minister in Charge of the Aprade local Presbyterian Church, Rev, Dr Godfred Odei Lartey and his wife were among early registrants.

“This is a good thing that the government is doing. I have been very amazed and impressed with the way the Electoral Commission has arranged this place.

“I was quite impressed with the seating arrangements and everything to me was perfect and I have been impressed. While expressing satisfaction at the arrangements so far, he encourages residents to massively patronise the exercise.

“If somebody is sitting at home, I will tell the person he shouldn’t be afraid of Covid-19. Just take a bold step, come out and then when you get there, you would be told what to do.

“Another thing that impressed me is that they have increased the number of registration centres. That make things very easier,” he said.

Electoral officials are happy at the turnout and comportment of would-be voters at the centres.

Municipal Electoral Officer, Edward Gyamfi is happy at turn out

Edward Gyamfi is the Municipal Electoral Officer for Ejisu.

“Registration is going on and the Covid-19 protocols are being observed and all the people that I have met at the registration centres are wearing their face masks; they are washing their hands.

In fact, all the arrangements that we put in place I have seen that everything is going on well and people are also queuing to get their names into the voters roll. I think all these have been put in place and it’s working well.”