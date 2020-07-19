Popular Ghanaian Kumawood actress and producer, Tracey Boakye, has shown that even after a few months of childbirth, she can look fashionable.

Nine months of pregnancy is said to be a long journey of joy and transformation for women.

Most women take six months to one year to regain their full figure after childbirth.

But some others also pick up their form after a month or two.

About three months ago, the actress announced to the world that she had delivered a baby girl.

According to yen.com.gh though she is yet to fully unveil her baby, Lucille Nana Akua Nhyira, she has been teasing them by dropping photos of the baby without showing her face.

She also quickly picked up her form and started giving fashion goals on her Instagram page.

She has been slaying in most of the photos she shares for her fans while flaunting her new look after childbirth.

She usually flaunts her beautiful curvy body and flat tummy to show that she is really working hard to get her figure back.

Enjoy photos below: