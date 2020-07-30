Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has recounted how she nearly beat up a woman who asked her to get married to her pastor by claiming it was God’s revelation.

Diana Asamoah who was speaking on Okay FM said a lot of her colleague gospel musicians in Ghana are in ruins because of the lies of some pastors.

Recounting the story of the woman she almost beat up, Diana said the woman in question came all the way from Accra to make the claims that God wanted her [Diana] to marry her (the woman’s) pastor.

The gospel musician said she got so infuriated by the woman’s conduct that she almost hit her with a Bible in order to get the truth out of her.

Explaining why the use of the Bible, Diana said the act would’ve constituted a “physical deliverance”.

Evangelist Diana said she did not want to be a victim of fake prophesies and pastors.

The award-winning singer recounted: Most men of God in Ghana are liars and they have ruined the lives of gospel musicians in Ghana. Look at what happened to Joyce Blessing. I will be rude to you if I feel you are telling me lies. If not for the Grace of God, I would have ended up like her.

Watch video of the interview below: