Gospel musician, evangelist Diana Asamoah, has said anyone who is against Kennedy Agyapong’s decision to expose fake men of God does not like the truth.

The award-winning musician, who was speaking on Kingdom Plus 101.9 FM, added that the Assin Central Member of Parliament is fighting a good cause for God’s children.

“I am very happy in the first place because this will make my fellow Christians wake up and start thinking deep, therefore anybody who will rise up against what Hon Kennedy Agyapong is doing doesn’t like the truth and you see God is using coronavirus to shake the world. I heard people saying Honourable is destroying the work of God, but who is Kennedy to destroy the kingdom?” she asked.

Mr Agyapong has sworn to expose fake Ghanaian men of God and has since not relented on his efforts for some months now. He uses ‘The Seat Show’ on Net2 TV as a platform to pursue that agenda.

But the gospel musician believes nothing bad would happen to Mr Agyapong because he is fighting for God’s children since Christian leaders are not bold enough to speak up and condemn the evil acts by fake pastors in society.