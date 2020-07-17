The Communications Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says a warrant issued by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) for the arrest of Samuel Adam Fosters also known as Samuel Mahama is fabricated.

His comment comes after an Interpol document dated July 10, 2020, announced an arrest warrant for Mr Mahama in connection with his role in the Airbus bribery scandal.

He is being charged for accepting bribes to influence a public officer and acting in collaboration with a public officer for the public officer’s private gain.

But, Mr Gyamfi, in an interview on Joy FM’s Top Story Thursday, said his checks reveal the red notice cannot be found on the official website of the Organisation, therefore, it is an attempt by the government to deceive Ghanaians.

“Every red notice alert which is issued by Interpol can be located on their website. So if the subject’s [Samuel Mahama] control number cannot be found on their website, then it means the notice is not from Interpol.

“So this is fabricated, it is of dubious validity and we should not feed the people of this country with such information,” he said.

Mr Gyamfi further noted that Interpol only issues warrant for the arrest of fugitives who are wanted for prosecution or to serve a sentence.

“Is the subject [Mr Mahama] of the said notice a fugitive? Has he escaped from legal custody? Mr Gyamfi quizzed.

He continued: “Interpol doesn’t issue red notices based on charges, they only issue red notices for fugitives. And in this case, the said subject has not escaped lawful custody so he isn’t a fugitive and therefore cannot be a subject of a red notice of the Interpol.”

Touching on the Airbus saga, the Communications Officer accused the Akufo-Addo administration of playing political gimmick with the situation.

He stressed that the Akufo-Addo-led government is desperate to accuse ‘innocent people’ with corruption at all costs.

“We have made it clear time and again that if you read this document of this Airbus matter, no government official under the Mahama government has been sighted for having taken bribes from anybody in connection with the Airbus transaction,” he added.