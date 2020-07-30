The Ga Central Municipal Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Lamptey, has disclosed traffic and streetlight cables on the Anyaa to Ablekuma Fan Milk road have been stolen.

According to Mr Lamptey, though the issues have been brought to the Municipality’s table, they are not entirely responsible for fixing them but Urban Roads.

“Our biggest challenge is that unidentified persons have vandalised the cables and controllers which will cause these lights to function and have even vandalised telephone cables in the area.

“They wake up at dawn to carry out their operations so you can’t even identify them,” he lamented on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show.

His revelation follows reports of incessant deaths on the route due to the malfunctioning of traffic and streetlights.

Reports indicate there are no footbridges on the stretch for pedestrians, hence frequent accident-related deaths on the road

He explained drivers, who ply the route, have also destroyed most of the lights which are solar-powered.

Meanwhile, he assured they were engaging the appropriate stakeholders to restore the lights on the road as soon as they can.