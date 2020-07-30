Andre Ayew’s hopes of playing in the Premier League next season has been shuttered after losing 3-1 in the second leg of the Championship playoffs.

The Swans went into the second leg at Griffin Park with a 1-0 advantage courtesy a late strike by Andre Ayew on Sunday at the Liberty Stadium.

Brentford started the game strongly, creating several opportunities. The Bees were rewarded in the early parts of the game after grabbing two quick-fire goals by Watkins and Marcondes.

Mbeumo put the game beyond Swansea after scoring Brentford’s third early in the second half.

The Jack Army got a glimmer of hope in the last-ten minutes after Brewster profited from an error at the back to reduce the aggregate deficit to just one.

Brentford held on to reach the final of the Championship play-off on 3:2 aggregate, ending a good run this season by Ayew.

The west Londoners, who are looking to end their 73-year exile from the top flight, will face either Cardiff City or neighbours Fulham at Wembley on Tuesday, 4 August.

The Swansea vice-captain featured in 46 games, scoring 16 and assisting seven goals in the Championship this season.