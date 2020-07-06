Mzbel has called Prophet Nigel Gaisie a liar for claiming that he prophesied that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will have a female running mate for former President John Mahama.

Shortly after the announced that Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is Mr Mahama’s running mate, a video surfaced on the internet in which Prophet Gaisie was saying that the NDC would have a female as running mate.

However, Mzbel has rubbished the so-called prophecy saying that Prophet Gaisie got to know of the choice of Professor Opoku-Agyemang because he was informed by Nii Kotei Dzani, an NDC member.

She went on to warn Gaisie to ask his church members to stop sharing the said video because “not all Ghanaians are dumb” to believe him.

Mzbel wrote on Facebook: “You knew about this Female Vice President because Nii Kotei Dzani told You!!! Tell your blind followers to stop sharing this video cos some of us knew this long time! Foolish Filthy Liar!”