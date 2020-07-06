The death of a lady identified as Debby is trending on Twitter after she was reportedly poisoned by a friend on her birthday over an iPhone 11 pro.

Pictures of the gorgeous young lady have spread all over social media as netizens are left open-mouthed about how she could have been poisoned over a gadget.

Nigerian lady killed over an iPhone 11

Also spotted online, are excerpts from her birthday party where she was seen having a good time with friends.

According to reports, this incident happened at Benue State, Nigeria.

The Nigerian lady in her youthful glow received an iPhone 11 pro gift while with her friends at her birthday party dancing when she suddenly slumped and started spitting blood.