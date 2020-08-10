Ghanaian model and video vixen, Pamela Watara, will not stop amazing Ghanaians with her social media activities.

Miss Watara is regarded as the Ghanaian model with the biggest chest and she is not afraid to flaunt them.

She has broken the internet with her new videos which are currently trending.

READ ALSO:

In the videos she really went all out to flaunt her heavy chest.

She was captured jamming to music while driving. From the video, she displayed her iconic heavy-chest to the world by shaking them.

Captioning the videos, she wrote: “Happy weekend.”