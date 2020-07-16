Instagram model, actress and video vixen, Pamela Odame Watara, has caused a stir on social media with a new video.

The new video, shared on Instagram on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, has Odame Watara showing excerpts from her gym workout.

The actress wore a peach and ash-coloured fitness wear and a pair of sneakers.

The video has Pamela starting her workout on a treadmill before getting on a stationary bike with her friend.

The video showed Odame Watara also undergoing some exercises while lying on a mat in the gym.

The actress who is most famous for her heavy chest wrote: “Workout Time with @charles_korbla at @newworldgymgh #workout #lifestyle #fit #fitness #pamela #newworldgymgh #igdaily #loveyourself

The video got many of Odame Watara’s fans sharing their thoughts on her routine workout but she did not take kindly to some of the comments.

Find the video below: