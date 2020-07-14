Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Pamela Watara, has amazed Ghanaians as she takes over Instagram once again.

The actress, who is noted for having heavy chest, has stepped out radiating beauty like a model.

In a photo, she was seen stepping out of her room while wearing a beautiful blue dress that brought out her curves.

She gave a pose as though she was modeling on the runway.

She matched her blue dress with a blue phone and blue eyeshadow which brought out her unique heavy chest.

She also appeared to have gained weight as she enjoyed the partial lockdown in this COVID-19 period.

The photo has got several of her fans drooling over her new look.

Check it out: