A number of Nigerians are worried about the health of one of their most talented comic characters, John Ikechukwu Okafor, widely known as Mr. Ibu.

A photo, circulating on social media, shows him very bloated. This has led to people suspecting that he is suffering from underlying health issues.

The seasoned actor’s facial expression gave the impression that he needed medical attention.

Fans have advised the star to seek medical attention immediately.

See the photo below: