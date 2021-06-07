Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has opened up in her interview with Punch Newspaper.

According to Mr Ibu, many people believe men with pot bellies are not always sexually active or good in bed.

Citing himself as an example, the comic actor said it’s not true because he is very active in bed and he has 13 children from different women.

“Some people have said that people with potbellies are not good lovers or sexually active but being good in the bed is relative. My answer to this is that I have 13 children (10 boys and two girls) though I lost one of them. That is the evidence of my sexual virility. I hatch children like pigeons,” Mr Ibu said.

He added that: “I don’t cheat on my wife. I had children before I married her. I left that life because many women wanted to have children for me but I cannot build a primary school in my house.”