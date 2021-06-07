The Principal Medical Laboratory Scientist at Ridge Hospital, Tahiru Ukasha, has appealed to the citizenry to support with regular voluntary donation to help save lives.

Dr Ukasha noted this will help stock the National Blood Bank which is in constant need of blood to save the dying.

He made the appeal during an interview with Adom News.

This was at a blood donation exercise organised by the Chief Executive Officer of the Accra digital center, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, who is also the leader of P4C.

Dr Ukasha revealed that there has been a reduction in blood donation rate compared to the previous years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the situation was worrying.

Meanwhile, Mr Nkansah, also in an interview, pledged the outfit’s commitment to promote and support voluntary blood donations the best way it can.