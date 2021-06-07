The acting president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, says there is no recording artiste in Ghana who champions the reggae and dancehall genre.

According to him, all the musicians who claim to be topping the genre such as Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Samini, are mostly doing highlife music and not reggae or dancehall.

Speaking on Asempa FM‘s weekend entertainment show dubbed Tête-à-Tête, Mr Simons said most of the dancehall acts do highlife, adding that, they weren’t born in Jamaica to do proper dancehall.

They are singing highlife. Ask any better musician and they will tell you. Were they born in Jamaica? Ask any better musician and they will tell you. They are only trying to copy the Jamaicans, he said.

Watch the video below: