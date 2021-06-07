Former Ghana star, Abedi ‘Pele’ Ayew, has revealed that he owns the biggest micro-finance company in the West African country.

According to the Olympique Marseille legend, he is the owner of Izwe Savings and Loans, a microfinance company that has been in existence since 2011.

Speaking to the French ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie, he said his decision to set up a microfinance business was to lessen the burden on the ordinary Ghanaian.

“I have done so many things but my character is very calm, I am always in the dark and I believe in that,” he said.

“I have been in the country working very hard, I have a microfinance company which is very huge and number one in the country called Izwe Loans.

“We give loans to teachers, military, police to support them in their daily lives.

“They have to send their children to school and so we give them these loans to manage and buy things for their children,” he stated.

Pele is one of the best footballers to have ever emerged from the country. He was part of the 1982 squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations.

He also won the Champions League with Marseille and also emerged as Africa’s best player of the year four times.