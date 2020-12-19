A blood donation drive by Luv FM and Nhyira FM in Kumasi, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group attracted selfless voluntary donors.

The regular blood donation campaign, in collaboration with the National Blood Transfusion Service, is to help stock the National Blood Bank.

In all, 120 pints of blood were collected in Saturday’s exercise.

Blood donor recruitment officer at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kwame Asenso, said the voluntary blood drives are important in meeting the needs of patients in need of blood transfusion.

He appreciated the commitment of donors to help save lives.

Some of the donors were happy at the opportunity to donate blood to save lives.

The blood donation drive is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of Luv FM and Nhyira FM.