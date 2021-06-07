Popular Nigerian pastor, T. B. Joshua, died on Sunday, the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has announced.

The cause of death is yet to be disclosed but sources say the preacher and founder of SCOAN is reported to have suffered a stroke two months ago before his demise.

His life in the Ministry, though successful, was plagued by some controversies, some of which are enumerated below:

Church building collapse:

Prophet Joshua was in the spotlight after 116 people died when a six-storey guesthouse at his Lagos church complex collapsed in 2014.

An inquiry found extra floors had been added without planning permission, and engineers responsible for the construction are currently on trial for manslaughter.

Ghana stampede

In 2013, police in Ghana were overwhelmed by the large crowd when a stampede killed four people at a church in Accra.

Thousands of people flocked to the evangelical church for “holy water”, which they believed had healing powers, leading to the crush.

Covid-19 prophecy

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Prophet Joshua also predicted that the disease would end on March 27, 2020.

He later said he meant the virus would be gone from Wuhan, China.

HIV/Aids Cure

He also professed to heal all manner of illnesses including HIV/Aids, a claim which is yet to be backed by medical experts.

Allegation of hate speech

The church’s YouTube channel with over 1.8 million subscribers was suspended in April over allegations of hate speech against LGBT people.

In one of his videos, a woman is seen being hit violently to “cure” her of her sexuality.

Rape allegation

A Nigerian Singer, Vicki Royce, accused Prophet Joshua of sexual misconduct.

The allegation took a new twist following a shocking confession of the lady involved revealing how she was handsomely paid to smear the name of the cleric.