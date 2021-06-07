At the request of CAF, the Cameroon Local Organising Committee (LOC) has agreed to postpone the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 final draw for logistical reasons related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The draw was initially scheduled for June 25, 2021 and a new date will be announced in due course.

CAF continues to work together with its partners, the Cameroon government and the LOC with the objective of making theTotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 a successful event and a great celebration of African football.