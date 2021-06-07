Former beauty queen, Sally Akua Amoakowaa has legally taken against an online portal for maliciously publishing some statements she has opined as defamatory.

Ms Amoakowaa on her social media pages preached on the need for humility, an advice the said portal attributed as a subliminal shot to an on-air presenter.

Per ethics of journalism, Akua suggested that her outfit should have been consulted for clarity, but the absence of that led to assumption and a content she said is misleading.

In the suit her lawyers served the accused, it stated that the said portal has on different occasions carried stories without giving her the opportunity of being heard, thereby tarnishing her brand.

Consequently, Ms Amoakowaa in an interview on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall hosted by Mike 2 demanded an apology, retraction and delete of the “malicious, baseless and destructive publication in a 48-hour ultimatum.

Failure to meet the demands, the said online portal will face the full rigors of the law.