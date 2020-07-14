Being a single mother is arguably the most challenging task in parenthood; however, being a single mother of three children without legs may be the worst of it all.

This is the sad story of 60-year-old Abena Donkor, a peasant farmer at Breman Esumanjura in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central region.

The three children, identified as Rawlings Ashan 25, Frank Ashan, 23, and Doris Ashan, 17, all have their legs amputated as a result of leprosy.

The disease has been with the children from infancy and has caused a lot of damage to the family including the death of their father Mr Ashan.

Speaking to Adom News’ Alfred Amoh, she disclosed she has to sell her clothes and other personal belongings to make sure there is food on the table.

The only girl, little Ashan, has both legs amputated while the two have one leg each amputated and with no wheelchair to assist in their movement, aunty Doris has been the support.

The 60-year-old mother carries them at her back whenever the need for them to move arises; being it nature’s call whether day or night.

The agony, pain, stigmatisation and hardship of an old single mother in caring for such children are heartbreaking and beyond imagination.

That notwithstanding, madam Donkor has stood firm for the past decade to put a smile on the faces of the children again.