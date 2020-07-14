Ghana international, Edwin Gyasi, has officially parted ways with Bulgarian side, CSKA Sofia and is set for Besiktas move this summer.

Gyasi, 28, featured in Sofia’s 5:0 home win against Beroe Stara Zagora on Sunday evening.

Before the game, the club presented Gyasi with a plaque for his professionalism and dedication he demonstrated during his stay with the club.

Portuguese midfielder, Ruben Pinto, who is also leaving the club this summer, was also presented with a plaque.

Gyasi joined the Bulgarian side in 2018 during the winter transfer from Aalesund. He made a total of 60 official matches of the club, in which he scored six goals and 10 assists.

Last summer, the offensive midfielder played for six months as a transfer in the American Dallas.

Gyasi is set to join Besiktas this summer on a three-year deal.

The pacy and skilful winger has already held talks with the hierarchy of the club in Istanbul.

The Turkish SuperLig side is determined to improve its side for next season and Gyasi will play a huge part next season.

Gyasi was being chased by numerous clubs in Europe but Besiktas was able to meet his demands.

He made his senior debut for the Ghana national football team in a 5-1 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification win over Congo on September 5, 2017.