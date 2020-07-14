Family friend Shatta Wale has subtly confirmed Fella Makafui’s pregnancy rumour after a recent visit to their home.

He visited the celebrity couple disguised as a dispatch rider and gifted them GH¢ 10,000.00 for fuel expenses.

To publicly display the love for them, Shatta Wale took to Instagram to showcase the Funtime he had in their home.

Calling actress Makafui his mummy, Shatta Wale hinted he can’t wait to begin celebrations, adding the coded language “if you know you know.”

His comments subtly confirm the actress is soon for delivery.

Medikal, on the other hand, in a question and answer session with his fans confirmed they will welcome a baby soon.

View Shatta Wale’s post below: