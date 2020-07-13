Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly called Bobrisky, has taken to her social media page to share a piece of good news with her fans and followers.

The controversial influencer said that she is pregnant. In series of posts online, she said she is two-weeks gone.

According to her, she can’t hide the news anymore.

Congratulating herself and the father of her baby, Bobrisky said that she cannot wait to be a mummy.

Bobrisky went on to share an adorable video of herself dancing to singer Simi’s ‘Duduke’ song.

She was spotted in a beautiful long gown, blonde hair, and her face was made up.

MORE:

As she danced to the Duduke song, one could clearly spot her huge baby bump shooting out of her cloth.

In the caption that accompanied the video, she urged her followers not to laugh at her as she excitedly told ‘bae’ that they were having a baby.