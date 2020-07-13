The Electoral Commission (EC) has responded to a suit brought against it by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over its registration of voters in Senior High Schools (SHS).

The NDC in its suit at the Accra High Court argued that it was illegal and wrong for registration to take place at any place that was not contained in a Gazette and notification in accordance with C.I 91.

They want the court to rule that any such registration is null and void and of no legal effect.

But the EC, in a statement copied to Adomonline.com, said it has not been served with any suit restraining it from registering SHS students.

Below is the full statement: