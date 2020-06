Father of Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, looked very unhappy during his birthday.

His conduct, according to sources is because he is not happy with the lifestyle of his son-turned-daughter.

The Yoruba-born bleaching expert showed up for his father’s birthday party yesterday in “grand style”.

Flanked by family members to cut his birthday cake, Bobrisky’s father failed to smile even for the cameras.

ALSO READ:

Below are photos from the birthday party: