Scores of persons are sending well wishes to controversial New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, who turns 60 today, Friday, June 16.

The business magnate has carved a niche for himself as not only a politician and businessman but a vicious orator who won’t spare the chance to descend on anyone who crosses his path.

READ ALSO:

The lawmaker has been trending on social media with a lot of wishes pouring in for him:

Agenda Chairman, Kennedy Agyapong celebrates his 60th birthday, cuts cake while wearing Kumasi Asante Kotoko jersey.



Ken Agyapong has recently spoken out about local football and urged sports journalists to promote Ghanaian football.



Happy birthday Hon. #KennedyAgyapong 🎂🍰🎉 pic.twitter.com/hhtgadwv5i — Maiestas Ⓜ️ (@Ebenezer_Peegah) June 16, 2020

#kennedyagyapong happy birthday to this great man, God bless and protect you big man, so you shift the agenda on Prophet Nigel Gaisie now 😅 this man Dey worry 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/vVmzcABYdp — CORROSIVE  RULES 🎭 (@CorrosiveRules) June 16, 2020

Happy birthday to this deep thinking man God Bless You… #kennedyagyapong pic.twitter.com/7oU2JypZsB — Kofi⚡🇬🇭 (@kaejunia) June 16, 2020

Happy birthday Hon #kennedyagyapong I wish you all the best you wish for yourself! I hope to meet you someday soon. pic.twitter.com/fBjiXZ7FYY — ShootYourShot2020 (@awesomeitsbest1) June 16, 2020

Hustle o so that you don’t request for momo on your whatsapp status when it’s your birthday #kennedyagyapong hbd Hon. pic.twitter.com/RBgou4WR3t — KorsoNagyimi😛🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@KorSoNagyimi) June 16, 2020

Happy birthday to the man in pink,real men wear #pink

Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.On this special day I pray for long life and good health.Solidly behind you and so keep the fire burning 🔥#KennedyAgyapong pic.twitter.com/uLwNwFLNq7 — (G.H.A.N.A)GOD HAS APPOINTED NANA ADDO (@OfficialMafia1) June 16, 2020

Take it or leave it,and I stand to be corrected,parliamentarian are hardly celebrated but Ken is an inspiration and loved by many devoid of party colours… happy bday #kennedyagyapong pic.twitter.com/aXVXqGIIoQ — melki_essilfie (@i_am_dindo) June 16, 2020

Happy birthday to the man himself Kennedy Agyapong,you have being an inspiration to some of us.🥂🎉🎊✨

Be Great Sir💯. God Bless You Abundantly🙏❤#kennedyagyapong pic.twitter.com/P7YEEtIgEs — 🩸•||• kwasiakwa •||• 🩸 (@_kwasiakwa_) June 16, 2020

Fellow Ghanaian, help me wish my handsome husband a happy birthday he deserves to be celebrated 🎂👑🎉🎊🎊🎊#kennedyagyapong #kennedyagyapong pic.twitter.com/5i6NGJYooD — Hon.KennedyAgyapong first wife (@ms_kennedygh) June 16, 2020

Happy 60th Birthday role model, you are an inspiration to me, May God bless and Guide you always…No matter what be the situation”God is with you” #kennedyagyapong pic.twitter.com/qxSuu9rX2N — PapaJay (@PapaJay26070737) June 16, 2020

Happy Birthday to this great man from Ghana. (AKA Mr No Nonsense )#kennedyagyapong pic.twitter.com/8iHuys8gk3 — Kwame Nkrumah (@Dir_Benhito) June 16, 2020