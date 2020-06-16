A beautiful photo of Reverend Victor Kpakpo Addo, popularly known as Azigiza, and his family has popped up online as they mark their 18th marriage anniversary.

The photo captured his beautiful wife, Gertrude Edith Addo and their two children, Jedidiah and Janelle.

They were spotted in matching white shirts and blue-white patches jeans on all-white footwear.

Mrs Addo, who was a matchmaker for Azigiza, disclosed in an interview on Joy FM they got married after she realised she had fallen in love.

Watch the photos below: