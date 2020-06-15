Barely a week after Ghanaians were hit with the demise of one of the country’s budding media personalities, the nation has been hit with another bad news-the death of veteran musician Nana Tuffour.
The ‘Abeiku’ singer is reported to have died in his home this morning after a short illness.
He had been active in the music scene with his latest recording making waves since the beginning of the year.
Reports of his death hit hard like a blow, leaving Ghanaians with no option than to channel their condolences through social media.
Below are some tweets: