Barely a week after Ghanaians were hit with the demise of one of the country’s budding media personalities, the nation has been hit with another bad news-the death of veteran musician Nana Tuffour.

The ‘Abeiku’ singer is reported to have died in his home this morning after a short illness.

He had been active in the music scene with his latest recording making waves since the beginning of the year.

Reports of his death hit hard like a blow, leaving Ghanaians with no option than to channel their condolences through social media.

Below are some tweets:

9924 Nana Tuffour de Abeiku hit Maker has passed on ! I really enjoy his music🙏, a Highlife legend 🙌

May his soul rest in peace 🙏




