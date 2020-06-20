The one-week celebration of legendary Ghanaian Highlife musician, James Nana Tuffour, popularly known as 9924, has been scheduled for June 29, 2020.

Information gathered indicated that the ceremony will take place at the Ahenboboano-Manhyia Palace in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The ceremony would be held together with that of his brother, Kwame Owusu Tuffour, aged 58 popularly known as Black Moses.

Nana Tuffour aged, 66, was reported dead on Monday, June 15, 2020, after a short illness.

The veteran musician composed songs like Aketekyiwa, Odo Kakra Sika Kakra, Owuo Sei Fie and Abeiku among others.

Watch the photo below: