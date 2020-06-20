Andre Ayew was on the scoresheet when Swansea City defeated Middlesborough in their first game following the return of the English championship.

The visitors completely dominated the opening half as they played a competitive fixture for the first time since early March.

Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster scored twice in three minutes as the Swans started off the game in blistering mode after just 20 minutes.

READ ALSO

Ayew converted from the spot in the 34th minute to add to Rhian Brewster’s brace as the Lily Whites took a three-goal lead in the first half.

Bersant Celina replaced Ayew in the 81st minute as Swansea cruised to a comfortable win.

The win sends Swansea to seventh place, same on points as Preston and just a place below the promotion playoffs.

The Ghana international has now scored 15 goals in the ongoing Championship season.