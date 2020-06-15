The last performance of legendary Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Nana Tuffour, has resurfaced on social media after his unfortunate demise.

The highlife legend performed at Adom FM‘s Highlife Dance Fiesta 2019 at the Unique Floral Court in Tema Community 9.

The 65-year-old defied age to give the audience a slow jam that got patrons out of their seats as they held hands and paved their ways to the dance floor for a night made beautiful by the man many call ‘9924’.

READ ALSO

He treated patrons of the event to hit songs such as Aketekyiwa, Abeiku and Owuo sei fie among others.

Information available to adomonline.com indicates the musician hasn’t been well for some time now.

He died in his home on the dawn of Monday.

Close sources to the family disclosed he lost a blood brother who the family hasn’t been able to bury due to Covid-19 restrictions and it is suspected that the grief of the lose may have fast-tracked his demise.

Watch video of his performance at Adom Highlife fiesta in December 2019 below: