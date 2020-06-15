Ghana international, Edwin Gyasi, will hold official talks with Turkish SuperLig side, Beşiktaş on Thursday, Adomonline.com understands.

The Black Eagles are desperate to wrap up a deal with the 28-year-old this summer.

The Ghana international, whose contract with Bulgarian side, CSKA Sofia expires at the end of the season, will be in Istanbul on Thursday to hold talks with the hierarchy of the club to wrap up a deal.

The talented winger is expected to sign a two-year deal with the former Turkish champions.

The winger, who can serve both wings and strikers, especially the right-wing, fits very well with the wing striker style Beşiktaş is looking for.

The former FC Twente and Heracles Almelo player has recorded six goals and 10 assists in 52 official matches with CSKA Sofia.

The winger is also being chased by other European clubs.