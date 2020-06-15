Hiplife musician Patapaa has shown love to his German girlfriend, Liha Miller, as she celebrates her birthday.

The ‘One corner’ hitmaker in a love-filled write up, expressed love to his special lady as he wished their union never ends.

Patapaa said he was grateful to have a partner who brings so much joy to his heart; one who is the sweetest person he has ever met.

Liha Miller

READ ALSO

He wrote:

Happy Birthday to someone special to me @official_liha_miller …You bring so much joy to my heart. I have never met a person who is as sweet as you are, On this day, we celebrate your sweetness by eating a sweet cake and drinking some sweet wine no matter the distance.I am thankful for every moment we spend together, and I wish our happiness never ends. Born Day Blessings My Sweet Queenie… Love you heaps…….

Patapaa and Liha Miller were said to have met in Germany during his Europe tour in February last year and the duo have been enjoying each others company for over a year now.

Their relationship went to the next level when Patapaa introduced her to his family as his future wife.