Ghanaian-based Togolese international footballer, Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, who also plays tennis for leisure has called out striker Asamoah Gyan to face him in a tennis game.

The General captain of the Black Stars also plays tennis for leisure at the Officers Mess inside the 37 Military Barracks, Accra.

The Ghanaian-based Togolese international in a video posted by striker Gyan challenged the latter to accept his challenge in a tennis competition.

“It is going to be fire for fire. Who is Asamoah Gyan? I am going to finish him.

“Asamoah Gyan come out,” he said in the video

The Black Stars striker has accepted the challenge.

“This is the match I have been waiting for. @e_adebayor called me out. Bro I’m coming for you. Get ready. CLASH OF THE AFRICAN LEGENDS. The date will be announced,” Striker Gyan posted on his Instagram page.