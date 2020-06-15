Ghanaian-based Togolese international footballer, Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, who also plays tennis for leisure has called out striker Asamoah Gyan to face him in a tennis game.
The General captain of the Black Stars also plays tennis for leisure at the Officers Mess inside the 37 Military Barracks, Accra.
The Ghanaian-based Togolese international in a video posted by striker Gyan challenged the latter to accept his challenge in a tennis competition.
“It is going to be fire for fire. Who is Asamoah Gyan? I am going to finish him.
“Asamoah Gyan come out,” he said in the video
The Black Stars striker has accepted the challenge.
“This is the match I have been waiting for. @e_adebayor called me out. Bro I’m coming for you. Get ready. CLASH OF THE AFRICAN LEGENDS. The date will be announced,” Striker Gyan posted on his Instagram page.
