The Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, has pledged to give Asamoah Gyan a deserving send-off when he finally retires from football.

Mr Okraku, who is the former Executive Chairman of Dreams FC, named the former Sunderland striker and Abedi Pele Ayew as the greatest Ghanaian players he has ever watched and has promised the Black Stars General captain that he will see to it that he gets a befitting farewell when he hangs up his boots.

“I have spoken to Gyan, John Mensah, Richard Kingston, Stephen Appiah and I am trying to get in touch with Michael Essien and other players who have performed well for the nation,” he said.

“In my conversation with Gyan, he made it known that he wants to enter into coaching after football and the FA under my auspices will do everything possible to assist him in his chosen field.

“I think they have played their part for the country and it will be prudent to honour these great personalities,” he said.

The 34-year-old in his recent interview with Adom TV appealed for a befitting send-off due to his contribution to the national team.

He made his senior national team debut in 2003 against Somalia.

He has played in three FIFA World Cups and seven Africa Cup of Nations.

The legendary striker holds the record of the African player who has scored goals in FIFA World Cup. He is also the country’s all time leading goal scorer with 51 goals.